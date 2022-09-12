1 minute read
Lufthansa, pilots' union agree initial points in wage dispute - union
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Monday it had agreed the initial points in a wage dispute with Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), including two 490 euro ($499.11) rises in basic pay through to June 30, 2023, until when further details would be negotiated.
"The collective agreements are still open, but the points to be negotiated can now be discussed in a confidential setting," Matthias Baier, VC spokesman, said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9817 euros)
Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More
