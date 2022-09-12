Lufthansa, pilots' union agree initial points in wage dispute - union

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signs of German air carrier Lufthansa placed at their closed counters as Lufthansa pilots start a strike over a wage dispute, at the airport in Frankfurt), Germany, September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Monday it had agreed the initial points in a wage dispute with Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), including two 490 euro ($499.11) rises in basic pay through to June 30, 2023, until when further details would be negotiated.

"The collective agreements are still open, but the points to be negotiated can now be discussed in a confidential setting," Matthias Baier, VC spokesman, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9817 euros)

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More

