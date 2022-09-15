Lufthansa plans to discuss Lufthansa Technik partial sale - Handelsblatt

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The tail of a Lufthansa airplane is seen outside a Lufthansa Technik maintenance hangar at Munich international airport in Germany, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is planning to start talks with private equity investors in December about a partial sale of its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

In a best case scenario, the board could then have a list of non-binding offers in January of next year, Handelsblatt said. The board is aiming for a valuation of between 6 and 8 billion euros ($5.99-$7.99 billion) including debt, it added, citing Lufthansa sources.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.