Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Lufthansa plans more flights to woo business travellers -report

1 minute read

Lufthansa planes are seen parked on the tarmac of Frankfurt Airport, Germany June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) aims to win back business travellers by increasing the number of flights and improving catering, an executive board member was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Lufthansa is carrying about 50% of the passengers it flew before the coronavirus crisis in 2019 and flying to 88% of pre-pandemic destinations.

"Daily frequencies will increase on many connections," Christina Foerster, Lufthansa board member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility, told the Funke media group on Sunday.

"This is important for business travellers who want to fly there and back on the same day."

Foerster also said the airline would add a midday flight on particularly popular routes and that it will introduce new menus for premium customers from Sept. 1, combining German cuisine with international influences.

The airline is well prepared for a surge in demand when travel to the United States reopens, Foerster added.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · August 28, 2021 · 10:03 AM UTC

EXCLUSIVE Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden, official says

A senior Pentagon official held talks with the Chinese military for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January to focus on managing risk between the two countries, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.

Aerospace & Defense
Virgin Australia to add 9 planes to fleet ahead of expected travel rebound
Aerospace & Defense
India's SpiceJet expects to restart Boeing MAX service by next month
Aerospace & Defense
Taiwan eyes jet fighter buy amid modest hike in 2022 defence spending
Aerospace & Defense
Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff