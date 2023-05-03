Lufthansa sees earnings boost from strong summer travel
- Summary
- Companies
- Sees strong demand for summer travel
- Confirms 2023 outlook
- Q1 adj EBIT loss 273 mln euros, in line with consensus
- Q1 revenues up 40% at 7.02 bln euros
FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it expected strong demand for holiday travel this summer to fill seats on its planes and help it reach its full-year targets.
"The continuously strong demand gives us confidence for the coming months," finance chief Remco Steenbergen said on Wednesday.
Lufthansa said it still expects to post a significant year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the full year 2023.
For the first quarter, it posted an adjusted EBIT loss of 273 million euros ($300.96 million), improved from a 577 million loss in the year-earlier period and broadly in line with analyst consensus for 279 million.
Revenues jumped 40% to 7.02 billion euros in the three months through March, though the figure fell short of consensus for 7.57 billion.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
