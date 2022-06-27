Lufthansa joins airlines planning to bring A380 back into service

An Airbus A380 of the German carrier Lufthansa is parked on the tarmac, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) plans to fly the Airbus A380 again from summer 2023, it said on Monday, joining other carriers to announce a comeback for the superjumbo.

Lufthansa said the move is in response to a rise in demand and delays in aircraft orders, adding that it has yet to decide on destinations and how many of planes to put back in the sky.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demise of the world's largest jets, but the European double-decker is gaining a new lease of life as airlines scramble to cope with rising demand and shortages of newer models. read more

Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa and David Goodman

