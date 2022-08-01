Lufthansa says negotiations ongoing after pilots threaten strike

Lufthansa ground staff of Frankfurt Airport stage a warning strike over 9.5 % pay claim by Germany's public sector workers union Verdi, prompting the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and adding to travel disruptions during the busy summer travel season in Frankfurt, Germany, July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Frank Simon

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Monday it was striving to solve a pay dispute with pilots in ongoing negotiations, after the union representing them threatened strike action.

Pilots at the German flagship carrier voted on Sunday by a margin of 97.6% in favour of industrial action, although the VC union has said this does not necessarily mean a strike will be held and called for constructive steps to be taken. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.