Lufthansa significantly boosts revenue, makes operating profit

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) returned to profitability in the second quarter, reporting that its revenue had more than doubled compared with the year before.

Group revenue was around 8.5 billion euros ($8.55 billion) in the quarter, compared with 3.2 billion euros the same period last year, according to preliminary figures released Friday.

"The Group benefited from a continuously strong performance at Lufthansa Cargo," the airline said in a statement.

Adjusted cash flow was reported at around 2 billion euros, boosted by strong demand for bookings and operating profit, it said, adding that net debt is expected to have fallen by a similar amount in the second quarter.

Adjusted earnings (EBIT) were between 350 and 400 million euros, compared with a loss of 827 million euros a year earlier, Lufthansa said.

($1 = 0.9943 euros)

