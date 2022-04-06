Lufthansa slashes flights amid Fraport personnel shortages

Planes of German air carrier Lufthansa are parked at Frankfurt airport in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - German flag carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it would cancel some domestic flights to Frankfurt from Thursday, an announcement that follows a staffing shortage warning from Germany's biggest airport operator, Fraport.

Lufthansa will offer replacement train connections to passengers who booked the affected flights, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Fraport warned of cancelled flights from this week as it was struggling to hire enough people after massive job cuts due to the COVID-19 crisis, especially in the field of ground handling. read more

Britain-based aviation companies including low-cost carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) and British Airways (ICAG.L) have also cancelled flights as the lower capacity clashed with a peak in demand due to the Easter holidays. read more

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Editing by Miranda Murray

