Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Lufthansa targets 60-70% of pre-pandemic passenger numbers by year-end

1 minute read

Lufthansa planes are seen parked on the tarmac of Frankfurt Airport, Germany June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - Passenger numbers at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) are currently around 40% of pre-pandemic levels and it is aiming to reach 60-70% by the end of the year, a manager at the German airline said.

"We started into the summer with about 10% of passengers and 15% of flights compared to pre-crisis levels", Jens Fehlinger said.

Lufthansa is currently running about 55% of the flights it used to. While it is serving 192 destinations - more than in summer 2019 - it is flying many routes less frequently.

The airline and its subsidiaries are using 520 aircraft, compared with roughly 800 before the crisis, Fehlinger said.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · July 13, 2021 · 7:25 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Universal Hydrogen in zero-carbon plane deals with Icelandair, others

Universal Hydrogen, a U.S. firm that aims to do for clean fuel what Nespresso did for coffee, is poised to announce preliminary hydrogen deals with airlines including Icelandair (ICEAIR.IC) as it looks at a possible listing as early as next year.

Aerospace & DefenseBoeing cuts 787 production, suffers 737 MAX cancellation
Aerospace & DefenseUAE's flydubai cuts Boeing MAX order by 65, citing post-COVID plans
Aerospace & DefenseUnited Airlines to buy 100, 19-seat electric planes from Heart Aerospace
Aerospace & DefenseJoby, JetBlue team up to create credits for clean flight technology