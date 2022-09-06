Lufthansa's top shareholder Kuehne wants to buy more stock

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Kuehne & Nagel's Klaus Michael Kuehne announces the acquistion of ACR Logistics at a news conference in Zurich, October 17, 2005. REUTERS/Andreas Meier

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne, the biggest shareholder in Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), is planning to buy additional shares in the airline, he said on Tuesday.

"Our interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG remains high," Kuehne said in a statement, adding he was aiming to "acquire further Lufthansa shares when there is an opportunity.

Kuehne owns 15.01% of Lufthansa, which earlier on Tuesday reached a deal with pilots' union VC in a wage dispute and averted a strike planned later this week.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Escritt

