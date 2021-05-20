Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & DefenseMalaysia’s AirAsia X posts record quarterly loss, eighth in a row

Reuters
2 minute read

Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd (AIRX.KL) reported a record loss for the first three months of the year and its eighth quarterly loss in a row as the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand for air travel.

The airline, an affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd (AIRA.KL), on Thursday reported a net loss of 5.67 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion) in January-March, more than 10 times the loss of 549.7 million ringgit seen in the same period last year.

The loss was primarily attributable to the impairment of assets, it said in a statement.

Revenue for the quarter fell 11.2% to 38.5 million ringgit.

AirAsia said it has assessed the recoverability of its assets in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restructuring process, and impaired those assets by 5.28 billion ringgit.

The airline has been looking to reconstitute 64.15 billion ringgit in debt, and said the asset impairment does not impact the restructuring.

"Appropriate accounting entries will be made on a successful restructuring that will reflect more appropriately the assets and liabilities based on the final agreed restructuring terms," it said.

It also said it remains committed to resuming commercial operations as soon as possible on the successful completion of the restructuring plan and the opening of international borders.

The airline has changed its financial year end from Dec. 31 to June 30, expecting the outcome of the restructuring to be known then. It said the basis of preparation for its audited financial statements will clear and be of more value to shareholders at that point.

(This story refiles to add dropped word “ringgit” in paragraph 6)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · May 19, 2021 · 3:25 PM UTCBlue Origin discloses $2.4 mln as current highest bid for seat on space flight

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, disclosed that the current highest bid for a seat on its New Shepard spacecraft was $2.4 million in the ongoing second round of auction.

Aerospace & DefenseRyanair gets rare wins in EU court over state aid for KLM, TAP
Aerospace & DefenseSingapore Airlines posts record $3.2 bln annual loss, to issue convertible bonds
Aerospace & DefenseA few good women: Canada taps female generals amid military misconduct cases
Aerospace & DefenseU.S. House Democrats offer resolution blocking $735 million Israel weapons sale