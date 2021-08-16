Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Aerospace & Defense

Meggitt publishes Parker-Hannifin takeover documents

1 minute read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Meggitt (MGGT.L) said that it published the scheme document for its recommended takeover by Parker-Hannifin (PH.N), as the process for that offer continues despite the possibility of a higher bid coming in from U.S. rival TransDigm (TRDG.UL).

Megggitt, which makes components for aircraft, said on Monday that Britain's Takeover Panel is due to announce a deadline by which TransDigm must clarify its intentions.

A meeting to vote on the offer from Parker-Hannifin is set for Sept. 21.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

