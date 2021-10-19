Meggitt says takeover by U.S. firm Parker on schedule after UK intervention

Oct 19 (Reuters) - British defence firm Meggitt (MGGT.L) said on Tuesday it expects its takeover by U.S. rival Parker-Hannifin (PH.N) to be completed next year as planned after the UK government intervened citing national security reasons.

Britain said on Monday it was intervening in the proposed 6.3-billion-pound ($8.7 billion) takeover, with its business minister issuing a so-called "intervention notice" to review the impact of the takeover. read more

Meggitt said it continues to expect the deal to close in the third quarter of 2022.

($1 = 0.7260 pounds)

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

