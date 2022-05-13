Mesa Airlines says it lost nearly 5% of its pilots in April

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO May 13 (Reuters) - Mesa Air Group (MESA.O) Chairman and Chief Executive Jonathan Ornstein told a U.S. Senate panel on Friday that the airline lost nearly 5% of its pilots in April as larger carriers hire from regional carriers.

"Last month we lost almost 5% of our pilot workforce as major airlines and operators of larger jets hired our pilots," Ornstein told the Senate Commerce aviation subcommittee in written testimony ahead of a hearing in Arizona Friday.

"Given the significant increase in cost and time required to become a pilot, there are just not enough pilots to go around."

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, Editing by Chris Reese

