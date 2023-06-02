Mexico recovers top airspace safety rating from US, el Financiero reports















MEXICO CITY, June 2 (Reuters) - Mexico has recovered the top airspace safety rating from U.S. aviation regulators, local newspaper El Financiero reported on Friday citing anonymous sources.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating in 2021, blocking Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights.

Restoring the FAA's Category 1 safety rating would clear airlines including Aeromexico and Volaris to add new routes to the United States and potentially carry out marketing agreements with U.S. carriers.

Asked to confirm Mexico's recovery of the Category 1 rating, an FAA spokesperson said in a brief emailed response that the agency continues "to provide assistance to Mexico's civil aviation authority."

Mexican authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and David Alire Garcia











