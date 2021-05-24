Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & DefenseMexico says U.S. should not downgrade Mexico air safety rating

Reuters
1 minute read

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he does not think U.S. authorities should downgrade Mexico's air safety designation, saying all the norms are being complied with.

Reuters reported on Friday the U.S. government is preparing to downgrade Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that would bar Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limit airlines' ability to carry out marketing agreements. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 12:26 PM UTCGlobal aviation system tested by Belarus jetliner diversion

Global aviation faces its biggest political crisis in years after Belarus scrambled a fighter and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to detain a dissident journalist, prompting U.S. and European outrage.

Aerospace & DefenseInvestor opposition to U.S. CEO pay at its highest ever -report
Aerospace & DefenseEuropeans threaten to restrict air traffic over Belarus after ‘state piracy’
Aerospace & DefenseEmirates warns Boeing it will refuse 777x jets if they don’t meet commitments
Aerospace & DefenseIATA's Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis