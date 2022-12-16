Mexico, U.S. to hold videoconference in early Jan. on Mexico aviation rating















MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexican aviation authorities have proposed to hold a videoconference with the United States' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in early January to review progress on Mexico's plan to recover a coveted air safety rating.

Mexico, whose U.S.-issued safety rating was downgraded in 2021, proposed holding the conference between Jan. 6 and Jan. 9, ahead of FAA chief Billy Nolen's planned visit to the country on Jan. 12.

