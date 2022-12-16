Mexico, U.S. to hold videoconference in early Jan. on Mexico aviation rating

An AeroMexico airplane prepares to land on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrid/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexican aviation authorities have proposed to hold a videoconference with the United States' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in early January to review progress on Mexico's plan to recover a coveted air safety rating.

Mexico, whose U.S.-issued safety rating was downgraded in 2021, proposed holding the conference between Jan. 6 and Jan. 9, ahead of FAA chief Billy Nolen's planned visit to the country on Jan. 12.

Reporting by Kylie Madry

