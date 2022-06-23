'Miracle on the Hudson' pilot stepping down from international post

Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger poses at the premiere of "Sully" in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON/MONTREAL, June 23 (Reuters) - C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, who rose to fame as the commercial pilot who safely landed an Airbus A320 on New York's Hudson River in 2009 after hitting a flock of geese, said on Thursday he would be stepping down as U.S. envoy to a key international aviation group on July 1.

Sullenberger was confirmed in December as U.S ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization based in Montreal. He said in a statement that "relinquishing my role" was not an easy decision.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.