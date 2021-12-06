Moscow, Delhi sign deal to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in India

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moscow and New Delhi signed a deal on Monday that will see India produce more than 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles, Russian weapons maker Kalashnikov said.

The deal was struck during President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.