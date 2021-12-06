Aerospace & Defense
Moscow, Delhi sign deal to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in India
MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moscow and New Delhi signed a deal on Monday that will see India produce more than 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles, Russian weapons maker Kalashnikov said.
The deal was struck during President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gareth Jones
