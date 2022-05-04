MTU Aero appoints Lars Wagner as CEO from January 1, 2023

A MTU Aero Engines EJ 200 turbofan aircraft engine is pictured at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld, south of Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - German military plane maker MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE) said on Tuesday it had appointed Lars Wagner to replace Chief Executive Reiner Winkler, who will step down at the end of 2022 for personal reasons.

Wagner, who has been MTU's chief operating officer, will take over as CEO from Jan. 1, 2023, the company said, adding Winkler's CEO mandate would have normally expired at the end of September 2024.

