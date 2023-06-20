MTU and Safran to create JV on military helicopter developments















June 20 (Reuters) - German MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE) and French Safran (SAF.PA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint-venture on developing a new engine for the European Next Generation Rotorcraft Technologies project, both firms said on Tuesday.

The 50/50 joint venture, signed during the Paris Air Show, aims to favor a future specific call for military helicopter engines, the statement said.

"The European Next Generation Rotorcraft Technologies project will explore technology options anticipating the next generation of military rotorcraft slated to enter service by 2040" it added.

Reporting by Tristan Veyet Editing bz Madeline Chambers











