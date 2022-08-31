NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal

The NASA logo is seen at Kennedy Space Center ahead of the NASA/SpaceX launch of a commercial crew mission to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - SpaceX will launch five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station at the end of the decade for NASA under a $1.4 billion contract order announced on Wednesday, the U.S. space agency said, boosting the company's total contracted missions for its Crew Dragon astronaut capsule to 14.

Reporting by Joey Roulette Editing by Chris Reese

