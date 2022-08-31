1 minute read
NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - SpaceX will launch five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station at the end of the decade for NASA under a $1.4 billion contract order announced on Wednesday, the U.S. space agency said, boosting the company's total contracted missions for its Crew Dragon astronaut capsule to 14.
