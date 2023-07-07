Netherlands can cap Schiphol flights, Dutch appeal court rules

KLM airplanes are seen parked at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam
KLM airplanes are seen parked at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, July 7 (Reuters) - The Dutch government is allowed to reduce the number of flights at Schiphol airport, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled on Friday.

Airlines, including Air France's KLM (AIRF.PA), had won a case in a lower court against a government plan to cut annual flights there to 460,000 from 500,000.

In a statement, KLM said it was disappointed by the ruling and was studying it.

The government had announced the cap in February, calling it a temporary solution to cut noise pollution and to tackle other environmental issues.

Royal Schiphol Group, the operator of airports in the Netherlands, is majority-owned by the Dutch state.

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Jason Neely

