Nigeria's newly licensed national carrier to lease Airbus, Boeing aircrafts -minister

A logo of Airbus is seen at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

ABUJA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's newly licenced national carrier will lease a mix of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, the aviation minister said on Wednesday.

Hedi Sirika told reporters in Abuja after the plan was approved by cabinet on Wednesday that the airline will start with three aircraft.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Felix Onuah, Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.