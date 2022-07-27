1 minute read
Nigeria's newly licensed national carrier to lease Airbus, Boeing aircrafts -minister
ABUJA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's newly licenced national carrier will lease a mix of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, the aviation minister said on Wednesday.
Hedi Sirika told reporters in Abuja after the plan was approved by cabinet on Wednesday that the airline will start with three aircraft.
