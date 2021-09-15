Skip to main content

N.Korea fired possible ballistic missile amid deadlocked nuclear talks

A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, days after testing a long-range cruise missile.

Japan's Coast Guard also said an object that could be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea.

Both the South Korean military and Japanese Coast Guard gave no details.

The launch came after North Korea said it successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile last weekend, calling it "a strategic weapon of great significance." Analysts say the missile could be the country's first such weapon with a nuclear capability. read more

Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons programme amid a standoff over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in return for U.S. sanctions relief. The negotiations have stalled since 2019.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Michael Perry

