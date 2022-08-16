No new deals between Turkey and Russia for S-400 system, Turkish official says

ANKARA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The original contract Turkey signed with Russia for the purchase of S-400 systems included two regiments, a Turkish official said, adding that there were no new agreements, following reports of a deal for the sale of a second batch.

"The purchase of a second batch was included in the original plan and the related contract," the Turkish defence official said.

"The process is ongoing and there are no new agreements," the official added.

Turkey's initial 2020 purchase of the Russian S-400 system angered the United States, a NATO ally, which imposed sanctions on Turkish defence officials in retaliation.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Ed Osmond

