Norway's Flyr to lease six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Norway's Flyr (FLYR.OL) airline has said it would lease six Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft from Air Lease Corp (AL.N), with deliveries of the jets during the first half of 2022.

There is also an option for four more aircraft with delivery in 2023, the Oslo-based carrier said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The recently formed airline launched its first flights in June this year, betting that a recovery in demand from the COVID-19 pandemic will help it compete with established Nordic players SAS and Norwegian Air (NAS.OL).

Flyr will lease the MAX 8 version of the plane, which has a maximum of 210 seats according to Boeing's website.

The carrier said it aims to save fuel costs by using the plane and thus, also reduce its carbon footprint.

"On average, the Boeing 737-8 emits up to 14% less emissions than previous models," Fly said.

European regulators in January lifted a 22-month ban on flights of the Boeing 737 MAX after a design and pilot training overhaul in the wake of crashes that killed 346 people earlier.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

