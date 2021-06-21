Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Norwegian Air appoints Karlsen new CEO with immediate effect

Norwegian Air CFO Geir Karlsen is seen in Oslo, Norway May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Victoria Klesty/Files

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian budget airline Norwegian Air (NORR.OL) has appointed its chief financial officer Geir Karlsen as new chief executive with immediate effect, succeeding Jacob Schram, it announced on Monday.

"Karlsen has successfully led the financial reconstruction of Norwegian and has the competencies, focus, trust and dedication that makes him the best choice as CEO of Norwegian," said Svein Harald Oeygard, chair of Norwegian's board of directors.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik

