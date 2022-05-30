Norwegian Air CEO says Boeing deal to end all legal disputes between the firms

Geir Karlsen is appointed as the new CEO of Norwegian Air, as seen in Fornebu, Oslo, Norway May 26, 2021. Picture taken May 26, 2021. NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum via REUTERS

OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air's (NAS.OL) planned purchase of 50 new Boeing (BA.N) MAX 8 aircraft includes provisions to end all legal disputes between the two companies, Norwegian's Chief Executive Geir Karlsen told Reuters on Monday.

The deal includes a compensation to Norwegian of around 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($212.2 million) as a settlement for previous disputes over MAX and Dreamliner deliveries and technical issues, he said. read more

($1 = 9.4243 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

