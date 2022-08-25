Norwegian Air mulls hedging some of its jet fuel, CEO says

A Norwegian Air Shuttle Boeing 737-800 plane is seen on the tarmac of the Arlanda airport, outside Stockholm, Sweden February 7, 2019. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via REUTERS

OSLO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air (NAS.OL) is considering hedging some of its jet fuel costs as kerosene prices have fallen, its Chief Executive Geir Karlsen told Reuters on Thursday.

"It is our thinking now that we could add a bit of hedge," Karlsen said.

The northwest European jet fuel price in the spot market soared to all-time highs above $1,600 per tonne in early March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It has since fallen back to around $1,264 on Thursday. On Aug. 8, it was as low as $1,000.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche

