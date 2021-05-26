Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Aerospace & DefenseNorwegian Air's CEO eyes rise in bookings ahead of European summer

Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRJ approaches Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

More customers are booking flights with Norwegian Air (NORR.OL) for the upcoming summer season in Europe, although pandemic restrictions still weigh on demand, the carrier's CEO told Reuters.

Norwegian on Wednesday emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection, ready to compete for customers in its native Norway and on traditional holiday routes to destinations in southern Europe. read more

"There is a clear rising trend, it won't be the kind of summer we had in 2019, but it is a rising trend," Chief Executive Jacob Schram told Reuters at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Oslo.

"The most important thing will be how governments choose to open up society. The demand is there, we can see that on the bookings, people are aching to travel," Schram said.

Allowing travellers to reschedule journeys is a key measure to help regain confidence, he added.

"I think all airlines are looking at how they can reassure the customers in relation to giving greater flexibility," Schram said.

