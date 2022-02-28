Number of flights via Kazakhstan triples after European bans on Russian airlines

ALMATY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The number of flights through Kazakhstan's airspace tripled to more than 450 on Monday after European bans on flights by Russian airlines, Kazakh air navigation company Kazaeronavigatsiya said.

The company said in a statement it was prepared for an increased workload and would service all flights.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Louise Heavens

