One in five flights from Paris CDG airport to be cancelled Saturday morning - BFM TV
PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - One in five flights from Paris' international Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport is expected to be cancelled on Saturday morning due to the continuation of a strike movement, BFM TV said, quoting France's civil aviation authority.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by GV De Clercq
