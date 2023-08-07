Pakistan to privatise loss-making national airline

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane prepares to take off from the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pakistan plans to privatise its national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIAa.PSX), the government said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Privatisation chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The committee "after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd (PIACL) in the list of active privatisation projects of the ongoing privatisation programme, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament," a finance ministry statement said.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad and Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.