Paris airports operator ADP hikes 2022 traffic estimates

July 18 (Reuters) - French airport operator ADP (ADP.PA) on Monday raised its 2022 traffic guidance, following an increase over the first half of the year, despite disruptions the air travel sector faces over the peak summer holiday months.

The group expects total traffic of between 74%-84% of 2019 levels across its whole network of operated airports, and between 72%-82% of 2019 levels for Paris Aéroport.

The company, which has stakes in international airports including in Chile, India and Turkey, had previously expected 2022 total traffic to be at 70%-80% and 65%-75% of pre-crisis levels for the group and its Parisian airports respectively.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Airlines and airport operators were starting to benefit from a broader revival in demand for travel following an easing of pandemic-related restrictions eased, but they now face staff shortages and strikes as workers demand higher wages amid soaring inflation. read more

Around the start of this month, strikes at ADP's Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) led to flight cancellations. read more

ADP said its total June traffic increased by 15.9 million passengers year-on-year, and reached 118.2 million passengers over the first half of the year, or 71.9% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.