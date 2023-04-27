Paris prosecutor: appeals clearance of Air France, Airbus over 2009 plane crash

[1/2] A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier















PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - The Paris public prosecutor said on Thursday that he had launched an appeal against a court decision which had cleared European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) and Air France (AIRF.PA) of "involuntary manslaughter" over a 2009 plane crash.

Earlier this month, a French court had cleared the two companies over the charge of "involuntary manslaughter" regarding the 2009 crash, when a plane from Rio de Janeiro to Paris vanished into an Atlantic storm.

