Paris prosecutor: appeals clearance of Air France, Airbus over 2009 plane crash
PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - The Paris public prosecutor said on Thursday that he had launched an appeal against a court decision which had cleared European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) and Air France (AIRF.PA) of "involuntary manslaughter" over a 2009 plane crash.
Earlier this month, a French court had cleared the two companies over the charge of "involuntary manslaughter" regarding the 2009 crash, when a plane from Rio de Janeiro to Paris vanished into an Atlantic storm.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta
