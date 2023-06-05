Part of Turkish Airlines' 600 new aircraft order will be optional, chairman says

[1/2] A Turkish Airlines Airbus A321-231 aircraft flies past the moon as it descends for Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey January 1, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik















ISTANBUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Part of the 600 new aircraft Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) will order from Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) will be optional and the final order will depend on a government decision, which is expected in two months, Chairman Ahmet Bolat said on Monday.

Speaking at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual summit in Istanbul, Bolat also said the flag carrier will complete all the technical details of the orders, including Max and Neo model, and await a government decision to execute the order.

The airline will consider regional jets, after the order for the 600 new aircraft is completed, Bolat said.

