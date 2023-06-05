Pegasus Airlines expects to order more planes, likely Airbus A321neos -CEO

By

ISTANBUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's Pegasus Airlines (PGSUS.IS) expects to order more planes after it completes taking delivery of an existing order by 2025, Chief Executive Guliz Ozturk told Reuters on Monday.

The new order will "likely" be Airbus' (AIR.PA) A321neo narrowbody planes, Ozturk said, but did not specify a number or an exact date.

"The growth is fuelled by the aircraft, isn't it?" she said.

Pegasus is expecting the delivery of an additional 42 A321neo planes by the end of 2025, she added, on top of the planes that have been delivered so far.

Pegasus expects to increase its capacity in line with the expansion of Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, she said, and the additional planes would help it meet those capacity requirements.

