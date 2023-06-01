Pentagon buys Starlink for Ukraine
WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Starlink, the satellite communications service started by billionaire Elon Musk, now has a Department of Defense contract to buy those satellite services for Ukraine, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.
"We continue to work with a range of global partners to ensure Ukraine has the resilient satellite and communication capabilities they need. Satellite communications constitute a vital layer in Ukraine's overall communications network and the department contracts with Starlink for services of this type," the statement said.
