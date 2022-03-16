Skip to main content
Pentagon cuts request for Lockheed's F-35s by 35% - Bloomberg News

1 minute read

F-35 Lightning II pilot U.S. Air Force Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe performs the "dedication pass" maneuver at the 2020 Fort Lauderdale Air Show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. November 21, 2020. U.S. Air Force/Capt. Kip Sumner/Handout via REUTERS.

March 16 (Reuters) - The Pentagon will request 61 F-35s from Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) in its next budget, 33 fewer than previously planned, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

