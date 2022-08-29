1 minute read
Petrobras to cut aviation gas prices by 15.7% in September
SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras said on Monday it will cut aviation gasoline prices for distributors by 15.7% starting Sept. 1.
The move marks the second time in recent weeks that the state-run oil firm has lowered gas prices for the sector, following a 5.7% decrease in early August.
Reporting by Peter Frontini, Edited by Isabel Woodford
