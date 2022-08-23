Philippine province to award $10.9 bln airport project to consortium

MANILA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A Philippine province is set to award a $10.9 billion airport project south of the capital Manila to a consortium led by Filipino tycoons, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

The SPIA Development Consortium is composed of Philippine firms Cavitex Holdings, House of Investments , MacroAsia , and partners Munich Airport International Airport and South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS).

No challengers or prospective bidders purchased documents to bid for the Sangley airport, the Cavite provincial government said in a document of notice to the consortium. Tentative awarding is set for Sept. 14.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Holding firm House of Investments has been made aware of the impending formal award and is ready to proceed with the project, company CEO Lorenzo Tan told Reuters.

The Sangley project is one of two planned multi-billion dollar airports intended to take pressure off Manila's ageing and congested airport. The second, north of the capital, is under construction.

In January 2021, Cavite cancelled its decision to award the airport project to a consortium of state-owned China Communications Construction Co (601800.SS) and MacroAsia over insufficient documentation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.