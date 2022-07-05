1 minute read
Pilot strike has accelerated SAS' decision to file for Chapter 11, CEO says
COPENHAGEN, July 5 (Reuters) - A strike by SAS (SAS.ST) pilots has accelerated the airline's decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, the airline's CEO, Anko van der Werff, said on Tuesday. read more
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Louise Heavens
