Pilot union Alter calls for June 25 strike at Air France, Transavia

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Pilot union Alter said on Thursday it was calling for a strike on June 25 at Air France and its low-cost unit Transavia, escalating a labour dispute when Europe's air industry is struggling with staff shortages.

The union, which represents a just over 10% of Air France pilots, said in a statement it was protesting against labour conditions which it said could "lead to mounting safety risks".

Europe's aviation sector is looking forward to a peak summer season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions worldwide for the first time since 2019.

But airlines and airports are struggling to cope with a rebound in demand with staff shortages leading to cancelled flights and long queues. read more

