Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan three-day strike Monday

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Pilots at Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) budget airline Eurowings plan to go on a three-day strike on Monday after talks failed, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Friday.
A one-day strike earlier this month saw Eurowings operate at half capacity, affecting around 30,000 passengers.
The union wants Eurowings to ease pilots' workloads by, for example, increasing their rest periods.
A Eurowings board member, Kai Duve, said in a statement earlier this month that the demands endangered the viability of the airline.
