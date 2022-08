Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings vote in favour of strike action

German tourists stand at Eurowings check-in counters at Son Sant Joan airport, amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Pilots at Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) subsidiary Eurowings voted in favour of strike action on Wednesday but first want to continue wage negotiations with their employer, said pilots' union VC.

Some 97.7% of the pilots voted in favour of the action, said VC. Negotiations will resume next week.

Pilots say staffing levels are not high enough to meet increased travel demand. Eurowings has expressed confidence that a negotiated solution can be found. Talks have already been arranged.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.