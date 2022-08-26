Pilots union, Lufthansa agree on new round of talks in wage dispute

Logo of Lufthansa is seen as passengers wait at Munich Airport during a warning strike staged by Lufthansa ground staff over 9.5 % pay claim by Germany's public sector workers union Verdi in Munich, Germany July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Pilots union VC has agreed to hold a fresh round of talks with Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it said on Friday, a day after rejecting the carrier's latest wage offer and threatening strikes could take place anytime.

A spokesperson for VC, which is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter, said there would not be any strikes until then.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by David Evans

