Pilots to vote on industrial action at Lufthansa's Eurowings

German tourists stand at Eurowings check-in counters at Son Sant Joan airport, amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Pilots at Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) budget carrier Eurowings will cast votes on whether to stage walkouts after several rounds of wage talks did not yield an agreement, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Tuesday.

Balloting will run through Aug. 31, VC said in a statement, adding that this move did not mean that negotiations could not continue.

Pilots at Lufthansa's flagship carrier already voted in favour of strikes in July, but no walkouts have been announced so far as talks with VC continue.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.