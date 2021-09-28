Skip to main content

Planemaker COMAC expects China's share of global passenger fleet to rise

1 minute read

The fifth prototype of China's home-built C919 passenger plane takes off for its first test flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China October 24, 2019. Picture taken October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

ZHUHAI, China, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said on Tuesday it expected China's share of the global passenger aircraft fleet would rise to 22% by 2040 from 20% in 2020.

Its latest market forecast said 41,429 passenger jets worth $6.2 trillion are expected to be delivered globally over the next 20 years.

Passenger demand is expected to rise by an average of 3.9% a year globally and 5.7% a year in China over the next 20 years, the planemaker added.

The forecast was released at Airshow China, the country's biggest air show.

Reporting by David Kirton and Stella Qiu in Zhuhai; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

