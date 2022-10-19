Poland buys South Korean rocket artillery systems















WARSAW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Poland has signed an agreement to purchase 288 South Korean rocket artillery systems Chunmoo, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Wednesday.

"(...) the first Chunmoo squadron will be delivered to Poland next year ... 18 launchers that will be delivered to Poland next year will defend eastern Poland," Blaszczak said after signing the agreement.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alison Williams











